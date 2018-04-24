Can you help charity to feed people in need?

A new initiative is looking for volunteers to help making and delivering of hot meals to people living in financial crisis.

East Durham Trust is establishing the innovative ‘People’s Takeaway’ project, a uniqueconcept which will further enhance the hybrid of poverty intervention and support provided by the charity.

The service is a natural extension to the trust’s FEED project which has been in operation since 2011, and sees over 40 emergency food parcels distributed to people in need every week.

Since the end of December 2017, the People’s Takeaway has already delivered over 400 meals to local individuals and families in severe financial hardship.

Trust chief executive Malcolm Fallow said: “The people of East Durham have a proud tradition of supporting the less fortunate in the community – we are confident that this will extend to people coming forward to volunteer for this project.”

Now the project is well and truly underway, East Durham Trust are seeking volunteers to support, in particular they are looking for catering assistants and delivery drivers.

This is a great opportunity to gain experience and help with an important local cause.

Training is provided and out of pocket expenses reimbursed. If you are interested in volunteering or want to find out more information contact lindsey.wood@eastdurhamtrust.org.uk

The People’s Takeaway was funded by a successful crowdfunding campaign supported by the Comic Relief Core Strength Programme. The campaign received a donation from County Durham Housing Group.