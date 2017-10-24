Can you donate these items to your local food bank this Christmas?

Christmas is now just weeks away, and many of you will be starting to think about supporting those who are less fortunate.
The Trussell Trust, a charitable organisation which co-ordinates the nationwide network of food banks, offers online guidance, about what you can give to your local food bank in a donation parcel.
Food donations mostly include non-perishable items such as cereal, pasta, rice, tinned fruit and coffee or tea - but the organisation is also appealing for other things to help people and families in crisis.
If you fancy something a bit different from a food parcel, why don’t you see if you can spare any of these items.
Here's our list of non-food items you can donate as part of your parcel:
Deodorant
Toilet paper
Shower gel
Shaving gel
Shampoo
Soap
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Handy wipes
Laundry detergent or powder
Washing-up liquid
Sanitary towels
Tampons
Nappies
Baby wipes
Baby food
Here's where you can donate across the region:
Elim Sunderland, New Durham Road, Sunderland
Washington Community Food Project, Oxclose Church, Brancepeth Road, Washington
Southwick Community Project, Austin House, Shakespeare Street, Southwick
Hope Church, Hendon Road, Sunderland
YMCA Sunderland, Toward Road
South Tyneside Churches Key Project, Baring Street, South Shields
New Hope Church, Robinson Street, South Shields
Grange Road Baptist Church, Jarrow
Hebburn Helps, Coleridge Square, Jarrow
RCCG Living Faith Jarrow, Moffat Avenue
Hartlepool Food Bank, Church Street
Paradox Church, York Road, Hartlepool
Billingham Food Bank, West Precinct
County Durham Foodbank, Fram Well House, Framwellgate Peth
East Durham Community Development Trust, Yoden Road, Peterlee
North Road Methodist Church, Durham
To search for other food banks in your area, you can check the Trussell Trust website here.