Can you donate these items to your local food bank this Christmas?

Christmas is now just weeks away, and many of you will be starting to think about supporting those who are less fortunate.

The Trussell Trust, a charitable organisation which co-ordinates the nationwide network of food banks, offers online guidance, about what you can give to your local food bank in a donation parcel.

Toothbrushes and toothpaste are among items on the donation list.

Food donations mostly include non-perishable items such as cereal, pasta, rice, tinned fruit and coffee or tea - but the organisation is also appealing for other things to help people and families in crisis.

If you fancy something a bit different from a food parcel, why don’t you see if you can spare any of these items.

Here's our list of non-food items you can donate as part of your parcel:

Deodorant

Soap, shower gel and shampoo are also needed.

Toilet paper

Shower gel

Shaving gel

Shampoo

All donations to your local foodbank are appreciated.

Soap

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Handy wipes

Laundry detergent or powder

Washing-up liquid

Sanitary towels

Tampons

Nappies

Baby wipes

Baby food

Here's where you can donate across the region:

Elim Sunderland, New Durham Road, Sunderland

Washington Community Food Project, Oxclose Church, Brancepeth Road, Washington

Southwick Community Project, Austin House, Shakespeare Street, Southwick

Hope Church, Hendon Road, Sunderland

YMCA Sunderland, Toward Road

South Tyneside Churches Key Project, Baring Street, South Shields

New Hope Church, Robinson Street, South Shields

Grange Road Baptist Church, Jarrow

Hebburn Helps, Coleridge Square, Jarrow

RCCG Living Faith Jarrow, Moffat Avenue

Hartlepool Food Bank, Church Street

Paradox Church, York Road, Hartlepool

Billingham Food Bank, West Precinct

County Durham Foodbank, Fram Well House, Framwellgate Peth

East Durham Community Development Trust, Yoden Road, Peterlee

North Road Methodist Church, Durham

To search for other food banks in your area, you can check the Trussell Trust website here.