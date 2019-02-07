Can you correctly guess the price of this car without using Google?

Do you think you could accurately guess the price of an MG from just photographs?

1. Carefully look at the photos and guess a price in your head

MG ZS from Vic Young South Shields

2. Then scroll down to the end of the article to reveal the answer

Vic Young MG car dealership in South Shields recently launched a video on Facebook and YouTube - asking people to guess the price of the MG ZS after watching a 10 second video clip of the interior and exterior of the MG ZS Exclusive model.

75% guessed wrong

£13,770 for a top of the range 1.5 VTI-tech vehicle with reverse parking camera, sat nav, 17in alloy wheels, cruise control, leather-style seats, and other mod cons has pleasantly surprised many people. 75% of people incorrectly guessed a price which was higher than it actually is. The purpose of the video was to highlight how much lower the MG ZS is compared to other competitors in the mini SUV category.

MG sales have doubled in the last two years

It’s no wonder MG sales have doubled in the last two years, with the MG ZS proving the most popular of the MG Range. The consistent increase in sales made MG the fastest growing car manufacturer in the UK in 2018.

The MG ZS is turning heads

At £13,770 the ZS is rightly turning people’s heads as the equivalent Nissan Qashqai starts from £19,995 and the Mazda CX-3 starts from £18,995. Nearly all of the vehicles available in the Mini SUV market are around these price tags.

80,000-mile seven-year warranty​

In addition to being brilliantly priced, the MG ZS comes with a 106bhp and an 80,000-mile seven-year warranty; this proposition is far better than the 60,000-mile three-year warranty offered by Nissan.

Lowest-priced MG ZS in the country

Over the last few months, Vic Young has shown to offer the lowest-priced MG ZS Exclusive in the country. The impressively low prices are already being noticed, as customers have come from all over the country to buy one, including Wales, Bournemouth and Cornwall.

Vic Young is an award-winning car dealership in the North East which has been trading for over 40 years and has a large, loyal customer base in South Shields and beyond.

The company aims to provide best-in-class service to customers across all areas of business; new and used car sales, Motability, servicing, conversions, accident and repair, MOT, warranty repairs, contract hire, rental and parts.

Answer: MG ZS Exclusive - £13,770

