Calls for clear up after overflowing recycling bins cause seafront eyesore

This is the scene which greets visitor to the city’s seafront car park.

Recycling containers in Seaburn were left overflowing as the weekend began.

Clean Streets is an Echo campaign calling on the city to be kept litter-free.

The photos were taken by Geoff Walsh as he took a walk around his neighbourhood of Seaburn on Saturday.

Sunderland City Council said the excess waste has now been removed - but added that it was monitoring public recycling sites to make sure they are being used by householders and not businesses.

The 62-year-old said it is the second time in recent weeks the bins, at the rear of Morrisons’ petrol station and near to the defunct Seaburn Centre, were left in such a state.

The Echo is running the Clean Streets campaign in an effort to make the city’s communities greener and cleaner.

Mr Walsh said: “This is the first site for anybody visiting Sunderland sea front when they come to park up here.

“What must they think?

“Last time I reported it to the council and they came and cleared it up. That was six to eight weeks ago, but when I came around again, it’s the same.

“It’s absolutely disgusting.

“They came and took the stuff away then, but they are not taking it away when they should.

“Somebody has left their garden waste, there’s all sorts of stuff, and it’s shocking.

“People are doing the right thing by recycling, but this has been left in a right state.”

Cardboard, bottles, cans and plastic bags also made up much of the dumped waste.

Residents on Wearside have to pay a £30 subscription to have their green waste bins emptied across 17 collection dates from April to November, with more than 30,000 householders signed up to the scheme this year.

It was introduced in 2015, when the fee was £25, with the Labour-led authority coming under fire from the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, who said people would just ditch green waste in their bins.

Councillor Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “Recycling is very popular with residents and businesses across Sunderland and the council appreciates the public’s support, its patience and thanks them for making use of public recycling sites.

“The council has also been monitoring public recycling sites to ensure that they are being used by householders, not by businesses, and that all waste is disposed of appropriately.

“All excess waste here has been removed and the recycling bins serviced.

Anyone who would like to pass on any concerns about littering or fly tipping to report it to the council by calling (0191) 520 5550 or visiting sunderland.gov.uk.