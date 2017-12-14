Cabinet approves plans for new Sunderland recycling centre as part of £60million extra spending

Sunderland council bosses are ploughing millions of pounds into keeping the city’s streets clean.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to invest an extra £60million into major capital projects designed to boost economic regeneration and job growth.

The spending includes the replacement of a fleet of 20 bin lorries, which have reached the end of their life, and plans for a new city centre household waste and recycling centre - to replace the current one at Beach Street - and a new micro recycling site in the Coalfields area.

The news comes just days after the Echo launched its ‘Clean Streets’ campaign, calling on everyone who takes pride in the city to play their part in tackling the litter problem that blights our streets and public spaces and help create a smarter Sunderland.

Other proposals approved by the meeting include a £1million investment in new technology to help vulnerable people stay in their own homes for longer; additional car parking spaces at the Software Centre in the city centre and Marine Walk Car Park in Roker; and improved wheelchair access, the development of a bunkhouse and additional campsite accommodation at the Derwent Hill outdoor activities centre.

The plans will got to full council for approval in February.

The key priority continues to be investing in the strategic regeneration of the city to drive economic regeneration and job growth. Coun Mel Speding

Cabinet Secretary Coun Mel Speding, said: “Despite austerity measures we are continuing to invest in capital projects which will continue to drive forward the regeneration of the city.

“The key priority continues to be investing in the strategic regeneration of the city to drive economic regeneration and job growth.

“We will do this by developing strategic assets, improving the city wide and area infrastructure, and encouraging inward investment to create the conditions for growth.

“The proposals we have agreed to put forward today include investment in the infrastructure needed to support the delivery of up to 4,000 new homes in the South Sunderland growth area, school extensions to St Pauls CE Primary and Benedict Biscop Primary Academy and junction improvements to the A19/A690 Doxford Park Junction.

“We’re also looking at further investment into the seafront and city centre regeneration and support packages aimed at attracting more inward investment and jobs into the city as well as measures to keep vital frontline services like refuse collection running efficiently.”

The £60million is in addition to the current capital programme which includes the International Advanced Manufacturing Park being developed with South Tyneside, the Northern Spire bridge and the Vaux site.