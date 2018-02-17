Bypass to be closed overnight in major roundabout works

A busy Tyneside road will be closed overnight as part of a major roadworks project.

The A184 Felling bypass at Heworth roundabout will be closed overnight from midnight on Sunday, February 18, until 6am on Monday, February 19.

A diversion route will be in place. Gateshead Council which is in charge of the roundabout scheme says the closure is needed to allow traffic barriers to be moved to allow the next phase of the road works to begin.

Works to repair concrete bridges that the roundabout sits on started on January 28 and are due to last for six to seven months.

It will also involve putting in a new road surface and waterproof membrane.

The first phase of the works has seen the A184 Felling Bypass either side of Heworth roundabout reduced to a single lane in each direction.

The council says the next two phases of work should see two lanes open to traffic in each direction which should minimise congestion.

Shields Road, the main road linking Pelaw and Bill Quay to Heworth Roundabout, could also be closed for 6 to 7 months during the repairs.

For dull details of the scheme and updates see www.gateshead.gov.uk