Busy year ahead for Beamish as museum releases list of events for 2018

North East favourite Beamish Museum has announced the dates of its special events for the next 12 months.

The County Durham attraction has said it is planning a packed programme of celebrations and festivals, from a steam fair to Festival of 50s and a Georgian Fair to an agricultural show.

Birds of prey have made an appearance at previous Georgian Fairs held by the museum.

It hopes there's something for people of all ages to enjoy, with no extra charge for daytime events, as they’re included in the admission charge to the museum.

The list of extra activities gets underway for February Half Term.

Paul Foster, Beamish’s Historic Events Officer, said: “We’re looking forward to a packed programme of events for 2018.

"Along with perennial favourites like the Great War Steam Fair and Festival of 50s, we have some new brand new additions for this year too – make sure you use your Unlimited Pass to come and enjoy them.”

The Great War Steam Fair will feature vehicles from the era.

Queens of the Machines

Half Term from February 10 to 18: Queens of the Machines, Women at War commemorates the amazing contribution women made to the war effort during the First World War.

With hands-on activities for families to try, it’s a wonderful opportunity to experience the many roles women filled whilst men went off to war.

The week-long event includes the story of Rachel Parsons, daughter of Tyneside industrialist Charles Parsons, who oversaw the recruitment and training of the new female workers in her father’s steam turbine factory in wartime.

After the war Rachel was required, along with all women employed during the war, to give up her new role to make way for the men returning home.

International Women's Day

March 8, 10 and 11. Join in with Suffragette rallies in The 1900s Town and find out about the role of women in the 1820s, 1900s and 1940s around the museum.

Easter Fun at Beamish

March 30 to April 2. Enjoy a cracking day out at Beamish this Easter with lots of egg-citing activities.

Take part in an Easter egg trail, see and taste traditional Easter baking, make an Easter card, an Easter bonnet or a finger puppet, paint an egg and take part in the egg-rolling.

Pedal Power

March 24 and 25. The Great North Festival of Transport gets underway with Pedal

Power, a brand new event for 2018. The whole museum will come alive with wonderful inventions,

contraptions and vehicles, from tricycles and bicycles to dentist drills and sewing machines – all pedal-

powered.

The Great War Steam Fair

April 5 to 8. The annual, and famous, steam fair this year becomes the Great War Steam Fair, renamed for the centenary of the end of the First World War.

This fantastic four-day event is set to feature a whole host of road vehicles, engines and trains from the period up to 1918.

Horses at War

April 13 to 15. An amazing 60 horses, from pit ponies to pack horses, will be at Beamish for Horses at War. This fabulous event is packed with all things equine, from the 16th Lancers

Cavalry Unit, to magnificent horse-drawn vehicles and much more.

May Day

May 6 and 7. Gather in The Pit Village for a host of May Day activities, including the crowning of the May King and Queen, music, Maypole dancing and crafts.

Empire and Flag Days

May 19 and 20. Beamish is telling the story of Flag Days, as part of its First World War commemorations.

Flag days were held to raise money for causes including soldiers on the front line, prisoners of war and support for disabled servicemen.

Combined with Empire Weekend, this will include a grand parade of around 1,500 young people representing youth groups and organisations around the region.

Georgian Fair

May 31 to June 3. The hustle and bustle of this typical country fair at Pockerley Waggonway includes pedlars, entertainers, strolling musicians and craftsmen and women.

Reliability Run

June 17. Starting and finishing at the museum, a 150-mile run though Durham and North Yorkshire for vehicles registered before 1956.

Old King Coal

June 27 to July 1. The annual celebration of the great mining heritage of the North East, Old King Coal, moves to a new summer slot in 2018.

There are fantastic banner parades to join in, craft activities and wonderful performances from local brass bands.

Festival of the 50s

July 12 to 15. Dance the day away to live music, treat yourself to a 50s hairdo or simply enjoy a milkshake in the sun at the Festival of 50s. Be transported to the days of rock ‘n’ roll and Teddy boys, Pathé News and petticoats.

Summer of Fun

July 21 to August 29. Summer holidays packed with something for everyone to join in, every single day.

Dig For Victory

August 30 to September 2. The first event in the five-week long Great North Festival of Agriculture, telling the story of the rich rural heritage of the North East. Help the war effort at our 1940s Farm – learn to drill with the Home Guard, meet Land Girls and Lumberjills and enjoy a dance or two with a swing band.

Leek Show

September 8 and 9. Pack up your potatoes and bring your beetroot to enter the Leek Show. The hotly-contested event sees visitors, staff and volunteers enter their home-grown produce, plus a grand charity auction of entries to close the event.

Agricultural Show

September 13 to 16. A typical country show from the early 1900s, with exciting demonstrations in the show ring, craftsmen and women demonstrating their skills and livestock and

agricultural machinery on view.

Hands-On Heritage Skills

September 22 and 23. Get hands-on with a whole host of fantastic heritage skills at The 1940s Farm and Pockerley.

Harvest Festival Harvest Home

September 29 and 30. A celebration of the safe gathering of the harvest.

Christmas at Beamish

November 17 to 24. Discover the amazing seasonal sights, sounds, smells and delicious tastes of Christmas past. Visit Father Christmas in his cosy Grotto, meet his friendly

reindeer and enjoy tasty yuletide food. Visit the beautifully decorated homes and stroll around the Christmas Bazaar to find traditional gifts and trinkets.

For more information visit www.beamish.org.uk/whats-on.