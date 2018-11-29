Busy Sunderland road may remain closed until Friday due to spillage after lorry and car smash

A busy road will be closed for the rest of Thursday and possibly Friday after a major spillage following a crash.

The A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound, from the B1288 Mill House roundabout to the A182 Washington Highway, was closed at 10am today following a collision between a lorry and a car.

The oil is being cleared up.

No one is thought to have been injured during the incident.

However, Northumbria Police have revealed the road may be closed until Friday while the spillage - described as a fatty-like absorbent substance” - is cleared up with chemical equipment.

A police spokesman said on Thursday: " Motorists are advised of local diversions which have been put in place today on the A1231 eastbound between the Mill House roundabout and A182 Washington.

“At 10am today, police were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and an HGV on the A1231 near the Mill House roundabout. Following the incident, a large quantity of an oil-like substance which is created during the production of leather spilled onto the road.

“The road is currently closed in both directions to allow for the recovery of both vehicles and cleansing.

“Due to the scale and complexities of the recovery operation, it is expected to be closed until at least November 30.”