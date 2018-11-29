Busy Sunderland road closed due to oil spillage after a lorry and car smash

Have your say

Police are dealing with an oil spill on a road in Sunderland following a crash.

The A1231 Sunderland Highway eastbound, from the B1288 Mill House roundabout to the A182 Washington Highway, was closed at 10am today following a collision between a lorry and a car.

Officers from Northumbira Police remain at the scene - diverting traffic towards Birtley.

A police spokesman said: "At around 10am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry on the A1231, at the Mill House roundabout.

"Officers are in attendance and traffic is being diverted away from the scene towards Birtley while the road in between the roundabout and the A182 junction is closed for cleaning due to an oil spillage.

"No one is believed to have suffered any major injuries as a result of this incident.

Tailbacks on the A1

Motorists are also facing misery today on the A1 soutbound at Carrville, Durham.

A car on the outside lane is causing up to a seven-mile tailback.