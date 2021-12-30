Busy Houghton Road reopens following reports a car collided with a telegraph pole

A busy road between Houghton and Hetton was closed in both directions after a vehicle reportedly collided with a telegraph pole.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 5:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 5:14 pm

Emergency services were called to Houghton Road, Sunderland at 2.20pm on Thursday, December 30 after receiving a report of a single vehicle collision.

Officers say it was reported that the car had collided with a telegraph pole but there are no reports of any injuries.

Police closed the road earlier this afternoon but it has since reopened as officers remain at the scene.

