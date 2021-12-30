Emergency services were called to Houghton Road, Sunderland at 2.20pm on Thursday, December 30 after receiving a report of a single vehicle collision.

Officers say it was reported that the car had collided with a telegraph pole but there are no reports of any injuries.

Police closed the road earlier this afternoon but it has since reopened as officers remain at the scene.

