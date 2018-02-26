Buskers urged to show off their talents at charity night in Sunderland

Wearside buskers are being encouraged to show off their musical talents to raise funds for a worthy cause.

An open-mic style night called ‘Travelling Buskers’ is being held at The Ship Isis in Sunderland to raise cash and awareness for charity Charcot-Marie-Tooth UK (CMT).

Organised by business Acoustic Magic, the event will be held on Wednesday, February 28, from 9pm to 11pm, to support those affected by Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (CMT) - also known as hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy.

CMT is a genetic condition damages peripheral nerves.

The charity provides advice, support and information for people with the condition, as well as their family, carers and medical professionals.

Acoustic Magic, a Morpeth-based music enterprise run by Melanie and Derek Allan, both aged 40, books gigs for performers and organises a number of charity events.

Solo artist Sam Bosworth who has CMT will be performing on the night.

To mark its 10th anniversary, the Sunderland event is one of a series of busking nights held across the region for a variety of causes.

Mrs Allan said: “When we set up 10 years ago our primary mission was to raise money for charity.

“To mark our anniversary we thought we would set up the ‘Travelling Buskers’ night which is one in a series of buskers nights for charity.

“This one is on behalf of Sam Bosworth a solo artist from Linton who has the condition.

“He is in his early 20s and is trying to get as many gigs done as possible because he knows they in the future he is not going to be able to move his arms, but is still going to have use of his vocals.

“He is very brave.

“The idea of the event is to get anyone tin to perform and we will have instruments there as well.

“We will have lots of different musicians there and we will have an open guitar case there for people to donate.”

To donate online, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/travellingbuskerstheshipcmt