Businessman’s back to school kits to help struggling families

A North East businessman is aiming to help struggling families in the expensive time of getting kids back to school.

Roofing company owner, Grant Findley, and his team have put together 40 back-to-school kits which they will be giving away to those in need.

We can’t help everyone in the North East, but we can help some people Grant Findley

Hebburn-born Grant and the team from his Blackhall-based Findley Roofing have put together 40 Kool 4 Skool packs, made up of a backpack full of school stationery including and £30 worth of George at Asda vouchers for new school shoes, coats or other clothes.

People who want to nominate their own children or children they know should visit www.findleyroofing.co.uk/kool4skool.

Grant said: “My mum was a lone parent who worked night and day to bring up three of us. She did so much for us and gave us everything, but I still felt a little sad at the start of term when I saw lots of the other kids with their brand new gear.

“I didn’t understand all the sacrifices she made then although she taught me how important education was, a lesson which I learned and I pass on to everyone I meet. Parents have so much on these days like putting food on the table and keeping the lights on that they might not be able to get the latest shoes and bags the kids need.

“This is where we want to help and give back. We have put together the Kool 4 Skool packs and vouchers to help struggling families and lone parents kit their kids out and start school with a spring in their step.

“We can’t help everyone in the North East but we can help some people and that’s what we’d like to do.”

The Kool 4 Skool deadline is midnight Friday, August 31 and entries after that will not be included.