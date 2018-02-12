Businessman locked up after turning to drugs when his firm failed

A businessman has been put behind bars after a £60,000 amphetamine haul was found hidden in a golf bag in his shed.

Paul Carl fell into the "murky worlds of drugs" when his utility firm failed and he ran up a cocaine debt he could not afford to pay back.

Newcastle Crown Court heard, after receiving a street beating from dealers, the 34-year-old was ordered to house drugs to settle what he owed.

When police raided his home in February 2016, officers found 5.83 kilos of amphetamine, worth £60,000 on the streets, which was stashed in the shed and 43.8g cocaine, worth around £2,000, in a box in the loft.

Carl, of Stockley Road, Barmston, Washington, admitted possessing the drugs with intent and has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Mr recorder Wheeler told him: "I accept there might have been some coercion, though it cannot be supported by independent evidence.

"You were purely motivated by financial desire to get yourself out of debt.

"You had a significant amount of awareness and understanding of what you were doing and why you were doing it."

Andy Rutter, defending, said Carl had been offered cocaine as a "solace" after his business failed.

Mr Rutter added: "He began to mix in various circles. As is often the case, he accrued debt. This was his first experience of the murky world of drugs."

The court heard Carl, who is from a "decent family", was beaten up in a park when dealers discovered he could not pay and he was given the option to "work off" what he owed.

Mr Rutter said in the two years since Carl committed the offences that he has "returned to his former life" and is back working in the utilities trade.

Prosecutors have started an investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act which means any assets Carl has available could be seized.