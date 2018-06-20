Businessman hopes World Cup song will be a hit with football fans

Have your say

Businessman Grant Findley is hoping to score with football fans and music lovers.

Grant, who owns Blackhall-based Findley Roofing, has co-written a new song he hopes will inspire England to World Cup glory and get the county behind Gareth Southgate’s boys.

The 36-year-old is mad about music and regularly gets together with friends to play.

Now that collaboration has paid off in the shape of ‘Somewhere in England,’ which Grant has co-written with North East band Timeweaver.

“It is definitely a love of mine,” said Grant, who lives in East Boldon.

“I grew up surrounded by music - my mum is an Irish folk singer.

“About five or six years ago, I built a full size nightclub in my house that could hold 110 people.

“I love music but I like everybody to be relaxed and able to enjoy it, so I filled it with musical instruments and a hi-end sound system.

“I don’t sing in public but I have a bunch of friends who are musicians and we get together once a month and we just have a jam.”

It was during one of these sessions that Grant heard one of the group’s tunes.

“This particular band, Timeweaver, play all their own music,” he said.

“One of them is a business pal, Seamus, who is a corporate solicitor working in Blackhall.

“I heard this track ‘Somewhere in England’ at Christmas and it just wiped me out.”

Grant immediately recognised the song’s potential but realised it needed some tweaking if it was to be a football anthem.

“I heard the chorus and I just said ‘I think you could be sitting on a tremendous World Cup song if you let me write the lyrics’,” he said.

Grant has used has business experience to make the single a reality.

“My role is to get them to believe in themselves a bit and try to get something produced in the studio.”

Grant believes the country is crying out for a new World Cup anthem and ‘Somewhere in England’ could be a perennial favourite.

“If you write a Christmas Number One or a good World Cup song, people will be playing it for years,” he said.

“We are still singing ‘Vindaloo’ and ‘Three Lions’ 20 years after they were recorded. Nobody has really produced anything memorable since then.” To purchase the single, visit https://timeweaverfeatgrantfindley.bandcamp.com/track/somewhere-in-england