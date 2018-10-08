Businesses flock to Stadium of Light for low-down on winning share of £500million Metro contract

Dozens of businesses have been given an insight into how they can be part of the supply chain for the £500million contract to deliver a new fleet of trains for the Tyne and Wear Metro.

More than 150 firms attended an event at the Stadium of Light today, organised by the North East Growth Hub in conjunction with Transport Executive Nexus, at which they were able to meet the five bidders shortlisted for the contract and the other companies who could form part of the supply chain.

Businesses were able to pitch to each of the bidders - Bombardier Transportation UK Ltd; Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF); Downer EDI Rail Pty Ltd – a joint venture between Downer EDI Rail and CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd; Hitachi Rail Europe Ltd; and Stadler Bussnang AG - and showcase how they would make a valuable contribution to the contract.

A whole host of opportunities are potentially up for grabs as the fleet replacement programme moves forward, from the manufacture and supply of 42 news trains to the construction of a new maintenance facility.

There will also be contracts available for the decommissioning and removal of railway assets and the disposal of the current fleet.

The contracts are due to be awarded by Nexus, which owns and operates Metro, by the end of 2019.

Colin Bell, Business Growth Director at the North East LEP, opened the event by talking about the North East Growth Hub and wider business support on offer: "This is an important contract for the North East, which has a well-established transport sector served by a thriving supply chain.

"Bringing these companies together with the bidders is a fantastic way to raise awareness of the opportunity; helping organisations build their networks and find new ways to partner on lucrative contracts.”

Neil Blagburn, Metro Development Director at Nexus, said: "Our investment in new trains will transform passengers’ experience of the Tyne and Wear Metro. We have issued an Invitation to Negotiate to five bidders who, between them, are building trains for many of the world’s biggest cities and rail networks.

"This event, organised by the North East LEP, has been an opportunity for our short-listed bidders to meet supply chain companies they could work with in the construction and maintenance of both trains and depot in the next few years, but also their ongoing maintenance for decades to come."

Invest North East England (INEE), the first point of contact for companies looking to invest in the region, also attended on the day to discuss inward investment opportunities with the bidders.

Guy Currey, INEE Director, said: “We have a comprehensive package of free support available to organisations seeking development opportunities in the North East of England. This event showcased the talent and supply chain infrastructure in the region, demonstrating exactly why this is a good place to live, work and grow a business.”