Why your firm should enter Wearside business awards

Aspiring entrepeneurs should enter the Portfolio Awards - because it encourages and inspires them.

That’s the message from one of the backers of the 2018 competition who told of their delight at being involved in the search for the best in business.

PG Legal is a commercial law firm based in Gateshead. Established in 2011, the firm advises businesses on commercial property matters, tax, litigation, corporate and commercial solutions, employment issues, debt recovery, dispute resolution and provides directors support.

Director and founder Phil Dean said: “We are proud to be supporting this important event for the Sunderland business community. The Portfolio awards celebrate and support the region’s SMEs, providing encouragement and acknowledgement as well as inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“The ethos of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards perfectly complements our values, which is why we were delighted to pledge our support. We are passionate about supporting the growth of local businesses, which is why we ensure that our team provide an accessible and friendly service which is tailored to each of the SMEs we work with.”

PG Legal is yet another of the fantastic backers on board for this year’s awards.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

* We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.