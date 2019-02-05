Why this Sunderland Greggs is the country's best

Sunderland has the country's best Greggs, it's official.

As we reported yesterday, the Greggs branch at 28 The Bridges was named best in the UK, beating 1,700 other outlets to claim the accolade.

Some questioned how their could be such variation between different branches. Echo readers have given their reasons why the 28 The Bridges branch tops the lot.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Diane Pearce said: "The staff at this particular shop are always so polite and cheerful. They deserve to win. Well done ladies!! ❤️"

Victoria Hunter said: "Well done to all who were involved. Even the shop fitters played their part. Their disabled toilet is always clean, which gets my thumbs up if I pop in for a sit down coffee.

Gillian McAuliffe Noble said: "These ladies often serve me before I start work and are always polite and friendly. Well deserved ladies."

Ian MacBeth said: "Well done on your accolade. Don’t often come through to Sunderland but always gone to this shop when visiting. So congratulations and keep up the good work."

Gillian McAuliffe Noble said: "These ladies often serve me before I start work and are always polite and friendly. Well deserved ladies."