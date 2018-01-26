Why is Facebook not working in Sunderland?

Facebook users are having problems with their accounts today following reports of an overnight outage to the social media site.

A number of individual users and pages are struggling to post to their accounts, including national news sites The Independent and the Guardian.

Earlier today, our own Sunderland Echo page experienced problems.

Facebook's engineers are thought to be investigating the issue as "highest priority". It is affecting users in various locations differently.

In a statement following yesterday's problems, the company said: "Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble connecting to Facebook and Instagram.

"We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

*We have still posted some of today's news stories on our Sunderland Echo Facebook page. You can view them here.