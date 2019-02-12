Which career is best for you? Hundreds of Sunderland students will find out soon

From construction to nursing and IT to science - it’s all being opened up to Sunderland students in a programme which prepares them for the world of work.

Work Discovery Sunderland, which is now in its seventh year, was originally set up to link schools with employers.

They will get the opportunity to talk to people who are actually working in those particular fields and get a fantastic insight into what the job entails and what they need in qualifications to do it John Green

That meant young people could make career choices by finding out more about potential careers. It helps more than 1,000 young people a year.

Now the scheme has announced a full programme of sector days for pupils to learn about job prospects across a particular industry.

The sessions will get start on March 5 with a construction sector day. The next day, there’s two options. Students can either learn about the contact sector or go to a ‘discover health sciences’ day.

Career opportunities in IT will be outlined in a ‘tech sector day’ on March 7, and nursing and midwifery comes under the spotlight on May 15. The programme continues on June 13, when there will be an ‘education sector day.’

And during Work Discovery Week – which runs from June 24 to June 28 - there will be a ‘social work sector’ day on June 26.

John Green, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland and retail liaison manager at the Bridges, said: “The aim of these days is to give young people a real taste of specific areas of work, highlighting the full range of jobs in each of these sectors.

“They will get the opportunity to talk to people who are actually working in those particular fields and get a fantastic insight into what the job entails and what they need in qualifications to do it.”

The Work Discovery Sunderland programme helps students develop skills and insight into industries before choosing their career path. Since its launch, it has involved more than 6000 young people.

The year culminates in Work Discovery Week, which is supported by organisations including Sunderland City Council, SAFC, the University of Sunderland, Sunderland College, the Bridges and many others.

Businesses wanting to get involved or who would like to find out about sponsoring the event should contact info@sortedpr.com for an information pack.