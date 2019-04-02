What's the best place in Sunderland for fish and chips? Vote for your favourite in Chip Shop of the Year 2019

Fish and chips
Fish and chips
0
Have your say

We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.


Entries will be printed in this paper and online until April 13 , so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?


To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the paper, fill in the coupon stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for, and return it to us

Closing date for votes is April 20, 2019. Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The list of candidates


SEC011 Silver Grid, 90 Newbottle Street, Houghton


SEC012 Grasswell Chippy, 1 Grasswell Terrace, Houghton


SEC013 Golden Fry Inn, 38 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton


SEC014 The Village Fryer, 18 South Crescent, Fence Houses


SEC015 Dulai Fish Bar, Front Street, Hetton Le Hole, Hetton


SEC016 Friars Plaice, 9 Friar Street, Shotton Colliery


SEC017 South Hetton Fisheries, Logan Terrace, South Hetton


SEC018 Johnsons Fish Shop, 39 Front Street, Durham


SEC019 The Cod Father, 1 St Pauls Terrace, West Pelton


SEC020 Clems Fish Restaurant, 2 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland


SEC021 Angels, 12 Derwent St, Sunderland


SEC022 Ryhope Fisheries Ltd, 1 St Pauls Terrace, Sunderland


SEC023 Fletcher’s Fish & Chip Shop, 35 Noble Street, Sunderland


SEC024 Frydays, 35 Windsor Terrace, Sunderland


SEC025 The Hut Fish & Chip Shop, Warwick Terrace, Sunderland


SEC026 Tommys Fish Bar, 3 Doxford Park Way, Sunderland


SEC027 Gills Golden Fry, 43 Ashdown Rd, Sunderland


SEC028 Golden Fry Fish Shop, 193 Durham Rd, Sunderland


SEC029 Murtha, 70 St. Lukes Terrace, Sunderland


SEC030 Chester Fish N Grill, 218 Chester Rd, Sunderland


SEC031 The Jolly Fryer, 497 Hylton Road, Sunderland


SEC032 Steps Fish Bar, 1 Gerrard Rd, Sunderland


SEC033 Southwick Chippy, 2, Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland


SEC034 Fountains Traditional Fish & Chips, 1 Edmonton Square, Sunderland


SEC035 Mr Chipz, 13 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland


SEC036 Gills Fry Fry, 33 Blackwood Rd, Sunderland


SEC037 T H Lee, 6 Woolwich Close, Sunderland


SEC038 Roker Fisheries, 177 Roker Avenue, Sunderland


SEC039 Gills Fry-Fry, 54 Bede Street, Sunderland


SEC040 Downeys Fish & Chips, 4-5 Pier Point, Marine Walk, Sunderland


SEC041 Ambleside Fisheries, Ambleside Ave, Sunderland


SEC042 Seaham Chippy, 33 South Railway Street, Sunderland


SEC043 Downeys Fish & Chips, 5 North Terrace, Seaham


SEC044 Macs Chippy, Ropery Walk, Seaham


SEC045 Westlea Golden Fish And Chips, 3 West Grove, Sunderland


SEC046 Donwell Chippy, 43 Durham Ave, Washington


SEC047 Ritz Fish And Chip Shop, 12 Eden Villas, Oxclose Rd, Washington


SEC048 Bells, Teal Farm Way, Washington


SEC049 Steps Fish Restaurant, 1 Upper Yoden Way, Peterlee


SEC050 Crispy Cod, 80 Beverley Way, Peterlee


SEC051 J&A Riddell, Sunderland Road, Horden


SEC052 Eden Fish Inn, 112 Edenhill Rd, Peterlee


SEC053 Dulais Fisheries, 118 Yoden Rd, Peterlee


SEC054 Redz, The Galleries, Washington


SEC055 Perfect Fry, Stockton Road, Seaham


SEC056 Bells Fish And Chips, Craggs Road, Washington


SEC057 Bells Fish And Chips, North Road, Durham


SEC058 Bells Fish And Chips, Sunderland Road, Gilesgate, Durham


SEC059 Bells Fish And Chips, Market Place, Durham


SEC060 Minchella’s, Dykelands Road, Sunderland


SEC061 Queens Café, Dykelands Road, Sunderland


SEC062 Daniela’s Fish Bar, 58 Front Street, East Boldon

SEC001 Carrville Fish Shop, 68 High Street, Durham


SEC002 Bells Fish And Chips, 33 Marshall Terrace, Durham


SEC003 Robinson Fish And Chips, 21 North Road, Durham.


SEC004 Frams Fry, 30A Front Street, Durham


SEC005 Newton Chippy, Unit 2 Carr House Drive, Durham


SEC006 Jim’s Golden Fry, 2 Craghead Rd, Durham


SEC007 Cod Father, Norfolk Place, Birtley


SEC008 Stantons Fish And Chips, 29 Neville Street, Durham


SEC009 I-Fry, 17 Harraton Terrace, Durham Road, Birtley


SEC010 Clems Fish Restaurant, 61 Front Street, Chester-le-Street