What's the best place in Sunderland for fish and chips? Vote for your favourite in Chip Shop of the Year 2019

We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2019.
Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.
Entries will be printed in this paper and online until April 13 , so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?
To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the paper, fill in the coupon stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for, and return it to us
Closing date for votes is April 20, 2019. Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
The list of candidates
SEC011 Silver Grid, 90 Newbottle Street, Houghton
SEC012 Grasswell Chippy, 1 Grasswell Terrace, Houghton
SEC013 Golden Fry Inn, 38 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton
SEC014 The Village Fryer, 18 South Crescent, Fence Houses
SEC015 Dulai Fish Bar, Front Street, Hetton Le Hole, Hetton
SEC016 Friars Plaice, 9 Friar Street, Shotton Colliery
SEC017 South Hetton Fisheries, Logan Terrace, South Hetton
SEC018 Johnsons Fish Shop, 39 Front Street, Durham
SEC019 The Cod Father, 1 St Pauls Terrace, West Pelton
SEC020 Clems Fish Restaurant, 2 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland
SEC021 Angels, 12 Derwent St, Sunderland
SEC022 Ryhope Fisheries Ltd, 1 St Pauls Terrace, Sunderland
SEC023 Fletcher’s Fish & Chip Shop, 35 Noble Street, Sunderland
SEC024 Frydays, 35 Windsor Terrace, Sunderland
SEC025 The Hut Fish & Chip Shop, Warwick Terrace, Sunderland
SEC026 Tommys Fish Bar, 3 Doxford Park Way, Sunderland
SEC027 Gills Golden Fry, 43 Ashdown Rd, Sunderland
SEC028 Golden Fry Fish Shop, 193 Durham Rd, Sunderland
SEC029 Murtha, 70 St. Lukes Terrace, Sunderland
SEC030 Chester Fish N Grill, 218 Chester Rd, Sunderland
SEC031 The Jolly Fryer, 497 Hylton Road, Sunderland
SEC032 Steps Fish Bar, 1 Gerrard Rd, Sunderland
SEC033 Southwick Chippy, 2, Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland
SEC034 Fountains Traditional Fish & Chips, 1 Edmonton Square, Sunderland
SEC035 Mr Chipz, 13 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland
SEC036 Gills Fry Fry, 33 Blackwood Rd, Sunderland
SEC037 T H Lee, 6 Woolwich Close, Sunderland
SEC038 Roker Fisheries, 177 Roker Avenue, Sunderland
SEC039 Gills Fry-Fry, 54 Bede Street, Sunderland
SEC040 Downeys Fish & Chips, 4-5 Pier Point, Marine Walk, Sunderland
SEC041 Ambleside Fisheries, Ambleside Ave, Sunderland
SEC042 Seaham Chippy, 33 South Railway Street, Sunderland
SEC043 Downeys Fish & Chips, 5 North Terrace, Seaham
SEC044 Macs Chippy, Ropery Walk, Seaham
SEC045 Westlea Golden Fish And Chips, 3 West Grove, Sunderland
SEC046 Donwell Chippy, 43 Durham Ave, Washington
SEC047 Ritz Fish And Chip Shop, 12 Eden Villas, Oxclose Rd, Washington
SEC048 Bells, Teal Farm Way, Washington
SEC049 Steps Fish Restaurant, 1 Upper Yoden Way, Peterlee
SEC050 Crispy Cod, 80 Beverley Way, Peterlee
SEC051 J&A Riddell, Sunderland Road, Horden
SEC052 Eden Fish Inn, 112 Edenhill Rd, Peterlee
SEC053 Dulais Fisheries, 118 Yoden Rd, Peterlee
SEC054 Redz, The Galleries, Washington
SEC055 Perfect Fry, Stockton Road, Seaham
SEC056 Bells Fish And Chips, Craggs Road, Washington
SEC057 Bells Fish And Chips, North Road, Durham
SEC058 Bells Fish And Chips, Sunderland Road, Gilesgate, Durham
SEC059 Bells Fish And Chips, Market Place, Durham
SEC060 Minchella’s, Dykelands Road, Sunderland
SEC061 Queens Café, Dykelands Road, Sunderland
SEC062 Daniela’s Fish Bar, 58 Front Street, East Boldon
SEC001 Carrville Fish Shop, 68 High Street, Durham
SEC002 Bells Fish And Chips, 33 Marshall Terrace, Durham
SEC003 Robinson Fish And Chips, 21 North Road, Durham.
SEC004 Frams Fry, 30A Front Street, Durham
SEC005 Newton Chippy, Unit 2 Carr House Drive, Durham
SEC006 Jim’s Golden Fry, 2 Craghead Rd, Durham
SEC007 Cod Father, Norfolk Place, Birtley
SEC008 Stantons Fish And Chips, 29 Neville Street, Durham
SEC009 I-Fry, 17 Harraton Terrace, Durham Road, Birtley
SEC010 Clems Fish Restaurant, 61 Front Street, Chester-le-Street