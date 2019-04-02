What's the best place in Sunderland for fish and chips? Vote for your favourite in Chip Shop of the Year 2019

We are on the look-out to find the best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.



Entries will be printed in this paper and online until April 13 , so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?



To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the paper, fill in the coupon stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for, and return it to us

Closing date for votes is April 20, 2019. Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The list of candidates



SEC011 Silver Grid, 90 Newbottle Street, Houghton



SEC012 Grasswell Chippy, 1 Grasswell Terrace, Houghton



SEC013 Golden Fry Inn, 38 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton



SEC014 The Village Fryer, 18 South Crescent, Fence Houses



SEC015 Dulai Fish Bar, Front Street, Hetton Le Hole, Hetton



SEC016 Friars Plaice, 9 Friar Street, Shotton Colliery



SEC017 South Hetton Fisheries, Logan Terrace, South Hetton



SEC018 Johnsons Fish Shop, 39 Front Street, Durham



SEC019 The Cod Father, 1 St Pauls Terrace, West Pelton



SEC020 Clems Fish Restaurant, 2 Maritime Terrace, Sunderland



SEC021 Angels, 12 Derwent St, Sunderland



SEC022 Ryhope Fisheries Ltd, 1 St Pauls Terrace, Sunderland



SEC023 Fletcher’s Fish & Chip Shop, 35 Noble Street, Sunderland



SEC024 Frydays, 35 Windsor Terrace, Sunderland



SEC025 The Hut Fish & Chip Shop, Warwick Terrace, Sunderland



SEC026 Tommys Fish Bar, 3 Doxford Park Way, Sunderland



SEC027 Gills Golden Fry, 43 Ashdown Rd, Sunderland



SEC028 Golden Fry Fish Shop, 193 Durham Rd, Sunderland



SEC029 Murtha, 70 St. Lukes Terrace, Sunderland



SEC030 Chester Fish N Grill, 218 Chester Rd, Sunderland



SEC031 The Jolly Fryer, 497 Hylton Road, Sunderland



SEC032 Steps Fish Bar, 1 Gerrard Rd, Sunderland



SEC033 Southwick Chippy, 2, Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland



SEC034 Fountains Traditional Fish & Chips, 1 Edmonton Square, Sunderland



SEC035 Mr Chipz, 13 Ethel Terrace, Sunderland



SEC036 Gills Fry Fry, 33 Blackwood Rd, Sunderland



SEC037 T H Lee, 6 Woolwich Close, Sunderland



SEC038 Roker Fisheries, 177 Roker Avenue, Sunderland



SEC039 Gills Fry-Fry, 54 Bede Street, Sunderland



SEC040 Downeys Fish & Chips, 4-5 Pier Point, Marine Walk, Sunderland



SEC041 Ambleside Fisheries, Ambleside Ave, Sunderland



SEC042 Seaham Chippy, 33 South Railway Street, Sunderland



SEC043 Downeys Fish & Chips, 5 North Terrace, Seaham



SEC044 Macs Chippy, Ropery Walk, Seaham



SEC045 Westlea Golden Fish And Chips, 3 West Grove, Sunderland



SEC046 Donwell Chippy, 43 Durham Ave, Washington



SEC047 Ritz Fish And Chip Shop, 12 Eden Villas, Oxclose Rd, Washington



SEC048 Bells, Teal Farm Way, Washington



SEC049 Steps Fish Restaurant, 1 Upper Yoden Way, Peterlee



SEC050 Crispy Cod, 80 Beverley Way, Peterlee



SEC051 J&A Riddell, Sunderland Road, Horden



SEC052 Eden Fish Inn, 112 Edenhill Rd, Peterlee



SEC053 Dulais Fisheries, 118 Yoden Rd, Peterlee



SEC054 Redz, The Galleries, Washington



SEC055 Perfect Fry, Stockton Road, Seaham



SEC056 Bells Fish And Chips, Craggs Road, Washington



SEC057 Bells Fish And Chips, North Road, Durham



SEC058 Bells Fish And Chips, Sunderland Road, Gilesgate, Durham



SEC059 Bells Fish And Chips, Market Place, Durham



SEC060 Minchella’s, Dykelands Road, Sunderland



SEC061 Queens Café, Dykelands Road, Sunderland



SEC062 Daniela’s Fish Bar, 58 Front Street, East Boldon

SEC001 Carrville Fish Shop, 68 High Street, Durham



SEC002 Bells Fish And Chips, 33 Marshall Terrace, Durham



SEC003 Robinson Fish And Chips, 21 North Road, Durham.



SEC004 Frams Fry, 30A Front Street, Durham



SEC005 Newton Chippy, Unit 2 Carr House Drive, Durham



SEC006 Jim’s Golden Fry, 2 Craghead Rd, Durham



SEC007 Cod Father, Norfolk Place, Birtley



SEC008 Stantons Fish And Chips, 29 Neville Street, Durham



SEC009 I-Fry, 17 Harraton Terrace, Durham Road, Birtley



SEC010 Clems Fish Restaurant, 61 Front Street, Chester-le-Street