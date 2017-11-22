What offers are available at the Bridges this Black Friday?

It's almost time for one of the busiest days in the shopping calendar.

Thousands will sit at home glued to their computers, phones or tablets - while thousands more hit the high street in a bid to find the best bargain in the run-up to Christmas.

A Black Friday-frenzy is already sweeping the nations, with many retailers already offering discounts and deals.

But if you're a traditionalist and like to stick to the day itself, the Bridges in Sunderland is promising one of its best seasonal shopping days yet this Friday with offers aplenty - and a later opening too.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager, said: "Black Friday grows in popularity eaach year and our retailers consistently pull out all of the stops to offer some irresistible bargains.

“The day offers the perfect opportunity for visitors to come and explore the strong retail offer we have here at the Bridges, while taking advantage of the huge discounts available.”

Offers will include:

*40% off at The Body Shop

*20% off selected lines at Clarks

*15% off at Buxom Cosmetics at Debenhams

*Up to 70% discount at both The Entertainer and Menkind

*Up to 50% off at Topshop and Topman

*Up to 40% off at Schuh

*A special, limited-edition scratch card deal at Footasylum in which visitors can get a discount of up to 100% off their items scanned at the till point, prior to being given a scratch card.

The Bridges is also running its annual gift card giveaway, where anyone spending £100 or more can claim a free £10 gift card.

The gift card offer will also be available on all late-night shopping evenings from now until December 22. Claimants must take proof of their purchases to the customer service desk.

Opening hours have been extended in the run-up to Christmas, with 8pm closing in effect from December 11 until December 22.

During this time, shoppers will also be able to park for free in the Bridges’ Debenhams and roof top car parks from 5.30pm until 9pm.