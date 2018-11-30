What kind of shops do you most want to see open in Sunderland? Vote in our poll

The announcement that a new branch of discount shop Home Bargains is set to open in Sunderland has got all of you talking.

While many have welcomed the addition of the new bargain store, in Trimdon Street Retail Park, others have called for different retailers to come to the city instead.

So we want to know, what sort of shops would you like to see open their doors on Wearside?

Do you find yourself always looking for somewhere new to buy an outfit? Or is it more of a struggle finding something new for your living room.

Is it tricky finding just the right toys for the bairns? Where do you go to buy a foodie treat for that Christmas hamper.

The new Home Bargains store in Sunderland will be the city's third. It will open to shoppers on Saturday, December 1.