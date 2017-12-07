Wearside Matters: Sunderland filmmakers Roar-ing to success

North East video production specialists, Roar Motion Ltd are set to soar after securing a host of new contracts and kit.

The award-winning Sunderland Software Centre-based company created by University of Sunderland graduates Matt Eyre and Rob Parsons, Roar Motion Ltd has invested in a suite of new state-of-the-art filmmaking equipment, including a high-specification DJI Inspire 2 drone, a multi 4k cinema camera set up and a 360-degree camera.

Matt Eyre and Rob Parsons, of Roar Motion Ltd.

The new equipment enables them to offer services such as aerial video, photography and surveying; 360-degree photography and video and complete 4K video packages from the ground and sky.

The company, created in 2014, now has two CAA qualified drone pilots in-house and counts aerial footage, photography, 3D mapping and surveying among its services.

The growing company, which counts NHS North East and Cumbria, Leibherr and Northern Gas Networks among its customers, has seen a growing demand in recent months.

Matt Eyre, co-founder of the business, said: “Businesses long ago grasped the need to create their own content and marketing material, but more and more are waking up to the possibilities that high quality film and animation offer.

“Whether it’s for online promotional material, social media sharing, digital marketing or for elements of a wider campaign, high quality video and film opens up a wealth of opportunities.”

The company has recently been working with Port of Sunderland, capturing drone footage of a host of vessels that have recently been berthed or have been working in the port.

“The drone footage is spectacular,” added Matt. “Thanks to the unique perspective you are able to achieve by filming from the sky. Because of drones, aerial production services are now more accessible and affordable.

“The smooth cinematic shots we can capture with our drone is phenomenal.

“However, we’re seeing increasing demand across the board, having recently worked on a dance project in a heavy manufacturing plant, created an animation for an NHS flu jab project and also spent the day trailing a comedy hypnotist during a visit to Newcastle, which will be broadcast to a giant fan-base online.

The duo, who offer filming, editing, photography, 360 imagery and animation services, moved into the software centre in early 2017 and has enjoyed an upsurge in interest and business.

Rob, who graduated with a first-class honours in Film Production, said: “It’s exciting times for the business. We have established ourselves in a new HQ and have established clients across a diverse range of sectors. In addition, we have diversified into developing new areas and invested in a host of new kit to keep us challenging the medium and ourselves.”

“We are really excited to get working on new commissions and see our business grow further in 2018.”

The company has been supported since its inception by Sunderland City Council.

Coun Harry Trueman, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Matt and Rob are talented filmmakers who not only learned their craft in the city, they perfected it here and set up their business here.

“To establish themselves in the industry so rapidly would seem incredible, were they not so focused and innovative. I wish them every success with the latest venture.”

Billy Webber, chief operating officer at Sunderland Software City, said: “Roar Motion is a great young company, and Rob and Matt have proven their vision, having taken the business from a university spin-out to one that is more than able to stand on its own two feet.

“This latest investment will only strengthen the business, allowing it to offer something new and exciting to the market, and it’s great to see them doing so well so quickly having already taken to the skies to shoot drone footage for their clients.”

To find out more about Roar Motion, visit www.roarmotion.com, or search for @roarmotion on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo.

