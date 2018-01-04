Wearside Matters: Business group looks ahead to successful 2018

An influential business group is looking forward to a successful 2018, after signing up new members to add to its increasingly powerful voice.

Sunderland Business Partnership, which is made up of businesses that are from or have a strong interest in the city, has enjoyed a positive round of renewals, as well as welcoming new organisations to the fold.

Sunderland Enterprise Growth Hub in the form of the Hope Street Xchange building on Hind Street.

The collective, which was founded by some of the leading businesses and organisations in Sunderland, delivers projects and initiatives designed to stimulate the economic development of the city.

It now has more than 50 members, with many based regionally but keen to be part of a movement that is helping shape the development of a city transforming, with £1.3billion of investment being pumped into it.

Products of the partnership include the formation of a Business Improvement District for the city centre, operational since April 2014, the development of the Sunderland Enterprise Growth Hub in the form of the Hope Street Xchange building on Hind Street, and the creation of a membership fund, used to promote the things which will inspire the city to become a vibrant place to live, work, study and enjoy.

Chairman of the partnership, Gary Hutchinson, who runs a Sunderland headquartered leisure business having returned to his native city from a high-profile role with the Football Association, said: “The partnership really does go from strength to strength and it is fantastic to look ahead to 2018 – which is a huge year for Sunderland – with the might of the city’s business community working together to exploit the opportunities that lie ahead.

“We are sure we will welcome more members in 2018, keen to be part of a positive collaboration that is helping to promote all that is great about this city.”

The renewals and new memberships see the addition of companies including Sunderland Empire, Stagecoach, Cell Nutrition, Totum Sport and Dance City to the group, which has businesses big and small and from all sectors signed up.

The partnership’s founding members are The Bridges shopping centre, Gentoo, Sunderland AFC, Sunderland BID, Sunderland College and the University of Sunderland and it is supported by Sunderland City Council, as well as the Sunderland Echo.

Through its work, Sunderland Business Partnership injects vibrancy into the city by creating a strong business voice that can share ideas and boost the area’s reputation.

The organisation, which meets regularly, empowers members of the business community to come together to tackle issues in the city, and to work with their teams to create a sense of interest and excitement about the work going on to make Sunderland a more prosperous place.

The funding that the partnership scheme raises is used to deliver reputation-building campaigns that increase footfall in the city and help to promote Sunderland through events and marketing activities including Vibe Magazine, which is posted through more than 110,000 doors in and around Sunderland four times a year.

As well as regular meetings, members receive newsletters updating them about key developments in the city, images and fact sheets to help them market the city more effectively and other benefits like discounts on events in Sunderland.

To become a member of Sunderland Business Group or for more information on levels and benefits contact the team at Ashmore Consulting Limited on 0191 500 8585 or email mark.hodgson@ashmoreconsulting.co.uk