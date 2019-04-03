Volunteers delighted to play their part in Sunderland city centre clean-up

A deep clean in Sunderland city centre is being driven by an army of willing volunteers.

Almost 70 people from businesses across Wearside, the council, Sunderland Business Group and Sunderland College are taking part in the programme, which launched in the city this week.

Taylor Donnelly and Tyler Marley taking part in the deep clean.

Fiona Brown, Executive Director of Neighbourhoods at Sunderland City Council, said the wprk would simply not be possible without support.

She said: “We are working with students, members of the business community here in Park Lane, members of the public, and even some apprentices from Liebherr.

“We are very grateful for all the assistance we have been given,” she said.

Seventeen-year-old Liebherr apprentices Taylor Donnelly and Tyler Marley were delighted to get the chance to play their part in tidying up the city centre.

I hope cleaning the place up will make people realise how much their actions make a difference. Megan Bates

The pair were hard at work cleaning stickers off bins in Olive Street.

“They asked and we just volunteered to come down,” said Taylor.

“It’s good to get the chance to help make the city a nicer place.”

Taylor Donnelly and Tyler Marley hard at work.

Tyler added: “I was happy to do it, happy to help improve the city. I think it is a good way to tidy up the city centre.”

Nineteen-year-old Megan Bates is a student at Sunderland College’s new Park Lane campus and knows better than most what the problems are in the city centre.

She hopes the volunteers’ efforts will make people think twice about littering and carelessly discarding the likes of cigarette butts and chewing gum.

“We are based here in the city centre, so it does affect us more,” she said.

“It is not very good, there is a lot of litter.

“I hope cleaning the place up will make people realise how much their actions make a difference.”

The campaign, organised by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, also coincides with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.