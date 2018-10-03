Thousands of Sunderland students hit the shops at The Bridges for annual Student Raid night

Thousands of students went on a shopping spree as they descended on The Bridges to bag a bargain.

More than 7,000 flocked to Sunderland’s main retail outlet as part of the annual Student Raid.

Nikola Turas (16) with her Mum Aleksandra looking for a bargain during the student raid shopping event held in The Bridges shopping centre. Picture by FRANK REID

A host of top stores got behind the event, offering special discounts for the occasion.

Goody bags, freebies and competitions were also on offer during Monday night’s event.

Samantha Czwordon-Auld, marketing manager at the Bridges said: ”We had an amazing night at the Bridges’Student Raid, with more than 7000 students turning up to shop and take advantage of a range of fantastic discounts and giveaways.

“There was a great buzz throughout the whole evening and we are absolutely delighted that it was such a great success.”

Abigail Walker (19) and Rebekah Maybury (19) shopping in the Disney store during the student raid shopping event held in The Bridges shopping centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Andy Brady, centre director at the Bridges said: “It’s a great way for new students to get a bit more familiar with the city and for returning students to grab a bargain for the new academic year.”

Stores offering students 20 per cent off items on the night included The Disney Store, Topshop, Kurt Geiger, Hotel Chocolat, New look and Waterstones.

Students showing his football skills at the SAFC stand during the student raid shopping event held in The Bridges shopping centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Students flooding into The Bridges shopping centre during the student raid shopping event. Picture by FRANK REID