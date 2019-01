Here are the most common job types in Sunderland with the average salary you should be expecting to receive, according to job advert search engine adzuna. See how you compare.

1. Account Manager The average annual salary for an account manager in Sunderland is 30,959. (Source: adzuna)

2. Administrator The average annual salary for an Administrator in Sunderland is 29,162. (Source: adzuna)

3. Business Analyst The average annual salary for a Business Analyst in Sunderland is 89,554. (Source: adzuna)

4. Business Development Manager The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Sunderland is 31,906. (Source: adzuna)

