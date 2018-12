Nissan has created a Merry Christmas message with a difference to share with workers at its Sunderland plant.

This great aerial picture saw 149 of the car firm's Juke model parked in sequence in one of the factory compounds to produce the festive greeting.

Echo reader Paul Sykes captured this great picture of the Nissan festive message

The picture has been used on screens across the plant to wish the workforce a Merry Christmas.

Echo reader Paul Sykes also captured a great night-time shot of the special message.