They’ve got some of the best technology in the field - and they’re backing our search for the best in business

The company behind a Wearside contact centre is backing our search for the best in business.

ResQ Limited joins an impressive list of supporters for this year’s Portfolio Awards and chief executive Nic Marshall is loving the response the firm has received since opening its second contact centre in Seaham in 2016.

Nic said: “People are our most valuable asset, We believe that for our people to be truly remarkable, they need the right infrastructure in place to support them. That includes the management team, the training and ongoing coaching and development, and the technology that allows them to do their job in a professional, efficient and compliant way. We pride ourselves on having some of the best technology in the sector claiming 100% compliance and a record of zero nuisance calls.

“Our clients are all well-known household names with a combined market capital of circa £200 billion.”

He added: “ResQ is proud to be part of the Sunderland Echo Business Awards. Recognising and rewarding local talent and industry is crucial to our area thriving.

“Since moving to Seaham we have have been afforded an amazing welcome from the local community. In the relatively short time that we have been here, we have built lasting relationships with the local authorities, business groups, media teams and charities.

“More importantly however, we have built a great team of whom we are really proud of. As the business continues to grow, our team is growing with us, opening up many career opportunities for people in the area.”

ResQ is a privately owned, outsourced contact centre, specialising in inbound and outbound call centre services.

With three major shareholders, the business was set up in Hull in 2006 to provide transparent outsourced solutions to clients.

It is in its 13th year and bosses are proud of a proven record of delivering high quality, sales and often driving down costs.

The firm joins a great list of sponsors for this year’s event.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

* We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.