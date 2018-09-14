They’re on board for the Sunderland Portfolio Awards

Anticipation is running high for a sponsor of the Portfolio Awards - because they just can’t wait to hear about this year’s excellent entries.

Northumbrian Water is backing the 2018 competition by sponsoring the Best Training Provider category.

We’re looking forward to hearing all about people and organisations that have made significant contributions to enhance the skill levels of their own, or other businesses, and to celebrate their successes Sarah Salter

Bosses are keen to find out all about companies which share their own ethos of investing in the best talent that the area has to offer.

Northumbrian Water Group HR Director Sarah Salter, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this year’s Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards as sponsors of the Best Training Provider accolade.

“At Northumbrian Water, we’re committed to creating a great place to work, investing in our people to so that they have great skills to do their jobs effectively. We believe every organisation needs to be resilient and have a sustainable workforce, ready for the future, by offering the right training and up-skilling opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to hearing all about people and organisations that have made significant contributions to enhance the skill levels of their own, or other businesses, and to celebrate their successes.”

Entries are pouring in for this year’s Portfolio Awards but we want more.

We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

It is yet another of the fantastic backers on board for this year’s awards.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Northern Railway, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.