The ten most forgotten shopping items at Christmas by Morrisons customers - and how the store is reminding shoppers

A supermarket chain says its taking steps to help customers remember the little things they always forget at Christmas.

Shoppers will have even less time for last-minute purchases this year as Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday, meaning stores in England can only open for six hours - with most opening from 10am to 4pm as normal.

Last year, 320,000 shoppers visited Morrisons after 4pm.

Research by Morrisons has revealed the ten most forgotten items from Christmas shopping lists - and the chain is aiming to ensure fewer people are left without them this year, when there is more potential to go wrong.

The ten most forgotten items are:

1. Batteries for toys 29%

2. Tin foil 25%

3. Sticky tape 20%

4. Cranberry sauce 16%

5. Napkins 16%

6. Biscuits for Cheese 16%

7. Pigs in Blankets 15%

8. Brandy butter / sauce 14%

9. Bread sauce 14%

10. Stuffing 13%

Morrisons said staff are littering stores with up to 52 different reminders, including:

· Checkouts being redesigned so that shoppers trail past the ten most forgotten items

· Three in-store radio messages per day will be used to jog customers’ memories

· 491 checkout managers will wear uniforms which list the top ten most forgotten items on their back

· 491 helpers will also be running the aisles to recover forgotten items for customers in Christmas queues

· More than 17,000 in-store arrow signs will be pointing out most forgotten items

Shaun Schofield, Store Manager at Morrisons, said: “Our aim is to serve customers better this Christmas by making sure they get everything they want in the time that’s available. We’re helping customers because after 4pm on Christmas Eve most supermarkets will be shut to new customers.”