The business that’s really child’s play

A Gateshead trampoline and play centre has gone on sale, and running it could be the best fun ever.

It has 23 trampolines, a massive play area that’s four floors high and it could be the most fun at work you’ll ever have.

Mister Twister is first choice for children's parties and seasonal fun.

One of Gateshead’s most popular children’s leisure venues, Mister Twister Play Centre and Trampoline Park in Follingsby Park, has gone on the market – and it sounds perfect for anyone who loves the idea of mixing fun with business.

The centre, which launched 15 years ago and is still in operation, is being sold by owners, twins David and Keith Taviner, who have been at the helm for ten years. The brothers, aged 52, say they are moving on to concentrate on their full-time jobs.

It means the thriving centre, which is a popular venue for children’s parties, under-5s and its Halloween, Christmas and Easter fun, is up for grabs. It’s ideal for an owner who wants to be a part of the thriving children’s leisure scene at a time when encouraging children to become more active has become a national priority.

According to owner David, the trampoline and play centre, which includes a popular café and has recently undergone a revamp, is an every day, all-year-round success story.

“It’s a great business and we’re sad to let it go,” says David, a full-time firefighter. “But we both have full-time jobs – Keith is a full-time printer - and we feel it’s the right time to pass it on to someone who can devote extra time to it, to ensure the children, their parents and carers can benefit from the ‘personal touch’.

“We think that’s the key to it being so successful – customers want to know that you are giving them that attention, that it is clean and comfortable. And that’s what keeps them coming back time and again.”

The brothers, who both spend time at the Centre every day while juggling their own jobs, have recently invested in new play equipment and trampolines – all the equipment is owned by the business with no out-standing leasing deals.

The play areas have been specially designed to be safe and fun, as well as a little bit challenging so children can use their problem-solving skills while enjoying themselves at the same time.

The 23 trampolines, meanwhile, are particularly good for helping active little ones to burn off energy – and ensure they get a good sleep at night.

The centre is intended for children from 0 to 12 years. Because visitors are required to look after their own children’s safety, staff can be largely ‘hands off’, and can concentrate on other elements of the business, such as planning parties, cleaning up or running the busy café.

“The new owners don’t have to worry about having experience of running a business like this,” insists David. “It pretty much runs itself.

“Yes there’s health and safety and insurance to consider, but it’s all quite easy to work out. I think the most important thing is having the personal skills to know what children like to do so they can take the Centre to a new level.”

David believes the Centre’s current £8000 weekly turnover could quite easily increase if a new owner wanted to increase the number of play and activity events – such as kids’ cooking classes, messy parties and messy play.

“It’s been established for a long time – other play centres in the area have opened and closed down, but we’ve kept going,” adds David.

“It has great potential for the right buyer.”

The Centre features the trampolines a large foam pit and balancing beam – ideal for mini jousting sessions. The 5000 sq ft play frame spans four floors, while the entre centre covers nearly 15,000 sq ft.

The business is ideally located between the A19 and A194(M), and is equal distance from Gateshead, Jarrow and Washington. It has easy access and plenty of parking.

