The best of a fantastic set of Wearside and County Durham businesses

A top-quality line-up of Wearside and County Durham businesses is still in the running for honours in this year’s Portfolio Awards.

An unrivalled list of entries was received for this year’s competition and here is the shortlist in full.

Judges deliberated long and hard just to whittle down the field to this chosen few. They agreed it was the strongest field of entries they had ever looked through. Even reaching the shortlist is an achievement in itself. Echo reporter

The winners will be announced at the awards finale which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 1.

The Echo will be there to cover the event where more than 20 trophies will be handed out.

The winners will be announced at the awards finale which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 1.

There will also be a post-event supplement in the Echo, filled with interviews and photographs of all the winners.

In the meantime here is the shortlist for this year's competition and watch out for winners of other categories being revealed on the night.

And thanks as always to our tremendous sponsors.

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and is sponsoring our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition. BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Gentoo, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

Health & Lifestyle Business of the Year, sponsored by Northern Railway.

Cleadon Beauty.

The Wonderful Wig Company.

East Coast Fitness.

Hansom Devils.

Business Education of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Echo.

We Make Culture CIC.

Geo Journey.

Sweet Symphony Ltd.

ARTventurers.

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by MAKE it Sunderland.

New World Designs.

Gavin J Reynolds & Sons Family Funeral Directors.

Love Lily Cakes.

The Wonderful Wig Company.

North East Electricals Ltd.

Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by ResQ.

Hyperdrive Innovation.

Nice Network Ltd.

Emmersons Solicitors.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors & Estate Agents.

Penshaw Nursery Tea Rooms & Farm Butchers.

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland College.

SAFC.

Station Taxis.

Nissan.

Tombola Sunderland.

RESQ.

Hays Travel.

Ashford Orthodontics.

Best Use of Technology Award, sponsored by Bradley Hall.

Arquer Diagnostics Ltd.

Hyperdrive Innovation.

MSP Nanotech Ltd.

Shoes2Run Ltd.

Social Enterprise Award, sponsored by BIC.

IMPACT Northeast CIC.

Bishopwearmouth Co-operative CIC.

We Make Culture CIC.

Foundation of Light.

City Centre Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland’s Business Improvement District.

Richard Reed Solicitors.

Port of Call.

Pub Culture (The Peacock, Engine Room, Dun Cow).

The Looking Glass.

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Creo.

Print Cakes.

Shoes2Run Ltd.

The Wonderful Wig Company.

Triotec Ltd.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award, sponsored by Sunderland Echo.

EMR Sunderland.

Emmersons Solicitors.

The Wonderful Wig Company.

Best Green Business Award, sponsored by Stagecoach in Sunderland.

EMR Sunderland.

Sues Café.

Hyperdrive Innovation.

Best Training Provider Award, sponsored by Northumbrian Water.

IMPACT Northeast.

Media Savvy.

Foundation of Light.

SB Barbering Academy.

Leisure Business Award, sponsored by Station Taxis.

Little Land Play.

Beacon of Light.

The Roker Hotel.

Blacks Corner.

Sole Trader of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Echo.

Big Bang Science Parties.

Storeymedia.

Frank Styles.

Articulate Photography.

Lighthouse Therapy.

Best Age Friendly Business, sponsored by Sunderland Echo.

The Fans Museum.

SB Barbering Academy.

Station Taxis.

Special Community Award, sponsored by Gentoo.

Melanoma ME.

Uplift.

Foundation of Light.

Winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Overall Business of the Year (both sponsored by MAKE it Sunderland), and the Judges Choice Award (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo) will be announced on the night.