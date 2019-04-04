The 14 best places for breakfast in Sunderland, according to reviewers on Tripadvisor
These are the best places for breakfast in Sunderland, according to Tripadvisor.
The city has some great cafes and restaurants which are much-loved by diners in Wearside and from further afield. Here we look at the top 14 ranked on Tripadvisor.
1. ThePlace Cafe, Silksworth Row
Reviewers were left amazed by the 2.95 breakfast special, with talk of generous portions, beautifully cooked in a friendly, bright, cosy environment.
2. Penshaw Tea Rooms, Chester Road
One reviewer said they had been served the best breakfast they have ever had here, where the options and location both received high praise
3. The Mad Hatter, Sea Road, Sunderland
Plenty of top-marks reviews for this popular cafe, where customers praised its freshly cooked and delicious breakfasts, as well as lovely, friendly, and helpful staff.
4. The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street
Good to see Sunderlands first vegetarian cafe scoring highly, with reviewers praising its 'veggie perfection' and 'divine breakfasts'.
