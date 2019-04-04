Lovely little place, great location were the words of one happy customer, with the value and quality also praised - as were the skinny breakfasts.

The 14 best places for breakfast in Sunderland, according to reviewers on Tripadvisor

These are the best places for breakfast in Sunderland, according to Tripadvisor.

The city has some great cafes and restaurants which are much-loved by diners in Wearside and from further afield. Here we look at the top 14 ranked on Tripadvisor.

Reviewers were left amazed by the 2.95 breakfast special, with talk of generous portions, beautifully cooked in a friendly, bright, cosy environment.

1. ThePlace Cafe, Silksworth Row

Reviewers were left amazed by the 2.95 breakfast special, with talk of generous portions, beautifully cooked in a friendly, bright, cosy environment.
other
Buy a Photo
One reviewer said they had been served the best breakfast they have ever had here, where the options and location both received high praise

2. Penshaw Tea Rooms, Chester Road

One reviewer said they had been served the best breakfast they have ever had here, where the options and location both received high praise
Google Streetview
other
Buy a Photo
Plenty of top-marks reviews for this popular cafe, where customers praised its freshly cooked and delicious breakfasts, as well as lovely, friendly, and helpful staff.

3. The Mad Hatter, Sea Road, Sunderland

Plenty of top-marks reviews for this popular cafe, where customers praised its freshly cooked and delicious breakfasts, as well as lovely, friendly, and helpful staff.
Google Streetview
other
Buy a Photo
Good to see Sunderlands first vegetarian cafe scoring highly, with reviewers praising its 'veggie perfection' and 'divine breakfasts'.

4. The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street

Good to see Sunderlands first vegetarian cafe scoring highly, with reviewers praising its 'veggie perfection' and 'divine breakfasts'.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4