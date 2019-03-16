Takeaway plan rejected over litter, noise and traffic fears

Plans to open a new hot food takeaway have been rejected over fears they could kick up a stink for neighbours.

Earlier this year, plans were submitted for a takeaway at a vacant ex-carpet shop in Gordon Terrace, Ryhope.

Plans included installing a new extraction system with an external flue and were expected to create three jobs.

This week, Sunderland City Council refused the plans which failed to meet several planning policy tests.

A decision notice said the plans would cause “unacceptable levels of disturbance to nearby residential properties” and conflict with the “established character of the area.”

This included “noise generated by the comings and goings of customers and their vehicles and the proposed extraction system and the generation of odorous emissions, which (would) extend into evening periods.”

During consultation on new plans, five objections were lodged from neighbours raising concerns about litter, noise, odour and increases in traffic.

One comment read: “In the ever-increasing obese society and the strain this places on health services, Ryhope Village does not need yet another ‘junk’ food establishment.

“There are several schools nearby and it is irresponsible to create more choice junk food establishments.”

The planning decision also follows four failed planning bids for a hot food takeaway at the site stretching back to 1975.

Now, the applicant has a 28-day period to launch an appeal if they choose to do so.

