Take over the Chirton Post Office that’s a community hub

Situated in a parade of shops in Chirton, just outside North Shields, is a Post Office that’s really going places.

Owned and run by Alison Dean, the Post Office counter is busy enough in itself – but it’s Alison’s entrepreneurial spirit that has turned it into a thriving business.

Now for sale through Ernest Wilson Business Agents, the Post Office includes a travel agency, gifts and cards, pet products and pre-loved children’s clothes.

Alison is now selling the business, but believes it’s perfect for anyone wanting to come in and maintain the range and variety that’s already on offer and that she has worked hard to build up.

“The Post Office counter has always been busy as it’s the only one near here and the local people do find it useful, but you have to offer more than that now if you want to make a Post Office successful,” said Alison.

It’s in a small parade of shops with parking outside, so it’s popular with the locals and with people who don’t want to drive all the way into town, and it’ll be a super little business for a new owner.

“So I’ve always been looking for new ways to add something different. The travel booking side of the business came out of links with an online travel agency – there were people who wanted to use them but didn’t want to do all the work themselves, going online to search hotels and things like that, so we offered to do it for them. We find out what they are looking for and put a package together for them, and if they’re happy with it, we book it for them and get commission.

“Because we do insurance and travel money, they can get everything all in one place. It’s interesting to do and it’s popular with customers, so long may it continue.”

Alison also has an arrangement with a local pet shop to stock some of its wares, and sells high-quality pre-loved children’s clothes. This is all in addition to the gifts and cards, helium balloons for all occasions, and, naturally, the stationery that goes alongside the Post Office services such as packaging, sticky tape, tags and string.

The freehold business is now up for sale and Alison is convinced that it would be an excellent business venture for someone with the same determination to keep it going along the same lines.

“Anyone taking over would be able to switch all the different elements into their ownership if they wanted to and just carry on from where I leave off,” she said.

Full details about Chirton Post Office are available from Ernest Wilson Business Agents Ltd.

Established in 1956, Ernest Wilson assists clients with the purchase and sale of businesses, offering agency services, finance options and support throughout the sale process.

Find out more by calling Ernest Wilson on 0113 238 2900 or visit the website www.ernest-wilson.co.uk