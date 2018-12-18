Sunderland welcomes giant new crane on River Wear

A giant new crane capable has arrived on the River Wear.

Port of Sunderland has taken delivery of a brand new Liebherr LHM 420, the second of the same kind it now owns.

It is capable of lifting up to 120 tonnes alone, or up to 240 tonnes in a tandem lift with other port equipment.

It was made at Liebherr's facility in Rostock, Germany, and will go into immediate use over the festive season.

Port director, Matthew Hunt, saidd: “Four years ago, we invested in Liebherr LHM 420, and we have never looked back.

"The port’s ability to support significant lifting projects has meant we have attracted business from all over the world as well as supporting our current customer base in providing speedier turnaround of vessels in the Port

"By investing in our second heavy lift crane, we can deliver large, more complex projects much more efficiently, and we can send a very clear message to the market – that we should be the first port of call for projects that require the very best facilities.

"The port’s excellent geographical position means that we are uniquely placed to support markets including the resurgent offshore renewables market in the North East, so adding to our capabilities with this crane will only serve to ensure Port of Sunderland is front of mind as a facility to assist these kinds of projects. It sets us on a really strong footing for 2019.”

Leader of Sunderland City Council and chair of the port board, Coun Graeme Miller, said: "We have absolutely no doubt that this crane will provide a major boost for the port and it is a visible sign of the commitment of the council to invest in our fantastic port, which we believe can once again be a major economic driver in the city."