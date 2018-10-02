Sunderland takeaway launches bid to serve customers until 2am

Pizza shop Papa John’s could be given permission to serve hungry customers as late as 2am.

The store, in Newcastle Road, Sunderland, has asked Sunderland City Council to be allowed to extend its opening hours.

If granted, it could soon be dishing up as late as midnight on weekdays and 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Rules mean takeaways must apply for a licence to serve food after 11pm.

Anyone who objects to the proposals has until Wednesday, October 17, to submit their complaints to the council.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service