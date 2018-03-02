Sunderland students to get to grips with technology at opening day

The software and tech sector will be in the spotlight for the next generation of potential employees at a special event next week.

More than 25 leading companies will be sharing their skills and showcasing the job prospects in the industry, as part of a tech sector day on March 6 organised by Sunderland Software City in partnership with Work Discovery Sunderland.

Students attending the event will visit a market place being set up at the Sunderland Software Centre and have the chance to speak to those at the cutting edge of new technology businesses about what is available for school leavers.

A number of interactive workshops will also run throughout the day, giving the young people taking part the chance to see everything from ‘bullet-time photography’ – which uses multiple cameras to take pictures from every angle – to artificial intelligence and virtual reality, digital marketing, film production and gaming.

Companies including Sunderland-based Geek Talent, New World Designs and Consult and Design are sharing their expertise at the event, along with a range of colleges and training providers from across the region, which offer relevant courses.

Jill McKinney, Head of Skills at Sunderland Software City, believes that for the tech industry in the North East to continue to flourish, it is important to showcase the wealth of local talent and experience.

“By engaging with young people we can make them aware of the career opportunities available to them,” she said.

“The Tech Sector Day is a great way of inspiring the future workforce, demonstrating how their skills and interests can be applied in the workplace.

"The sector is such a fast-paced industry, with new technologies and ways of working being introduced at a rapid pace.

“It’s an exciting sector to be involved in and it’s only getting better - which is why inspiring the next generation and creating a pipeline of talent is of the upmost importance."

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, which is a year-long programme to help improve the employability of the next generation of school leavers, believes the event will be extremely valuable.

“This is a sector which is experiencing rapid growth and offers some real opportunities for young people,” he said.

“We’re very grateful to all of the companies taking part and to Sunderland Software City for bringing this all together.”