Sunderland’s tombola hoping for a full house of new recruits

Online bingo giant tombola is aiming for a full house of new recruits.

The Sunderland company has joined forces with colleges and Sunderland University to offer a brand-new degree apprenticeship programme.

The game development and final pitch process gave all candidates a unique opportunity to be a part of life at tombola. Debra Ballantyne

Tombola has partnered with Gateshead, Sunderland and Newcastle Colleges to identify talented technology apprentices, and teamed up with University of Sunderland to deliver the three-year degree level programme.

Debra Ballantyne, Head of People at tombola, said: “Apprenticeship degrees are a fantastic way for creative tech companies like tombola to identify talented young people and offer them a unique and incredible on the job training opportunity.

“We recently invited ten students each from Gateshead, Sunderland and Newcastle to spend a week in tombola as part of an innovative and interactive selection process.

“Even those students who were unsuccessful on this occasion gained a valuable insight and opportunity of work experience.

“The hopeful applicants were challenged to design a new online game in just four days and then present this to tombola’s game developers on the final day.

“The game development and final pitch process gave all candidates a unique opportunity to be a part of life at tombola.

“The level of game design/development and presentation skills of the students we met was really impressive and wowed everyone at tombola. “Given most of the students were just 18-21 years old, they were incredibly confident and the standard of what they produced was very high.

“All applicants had completed a gaming or computing course with one of our partner colleges and already had a basic understanding of gaming and design.

“But they were selected to take part in our week-long selection process because of behavioural traits - how they think and what makes them different.

Tombola is selecting students to begin its degree apprenticeship. Students will spend the equivalent of one day a week at the university and four days at tombola.