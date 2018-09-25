Sunderland’s Maxim Brewery backs Echo’s Portfolio Awards

It’s cheers to a Portfolio Awards sponsor who is helping the competition brew up to a fantastic finale.

Sunderland’s Maxim Brewery is helping to promote the Sunderland Echo business awards by providing a gift pack of 3 bottles of beer to the winners of each category.

One of these beers, Double Maxim was first brewed in 1901 and looked to be lost to the City and the North East when Vaux Brewery closed in 1999.

But two ex-directors of Vaux purchased the brand and recipe for Double Maxim and other Vaux beers.

They now brew these and new beers in high-quality brewery equipment at Rainton Bridge.

Managing director Mark Anderson said: “We are really proud to have saved Double Maxim in particular with its long heritage of being brewed in the City of Sunderland.

“Although we are a fraction of the size of Vaux we make every effort to support events and projects associated with Sunderland and were very happy when the Echo team approached us to provide gift packs for the winners. I’m sure it’s going to be a fantastic event celebrating great Wearside businesses and would take this opportunity to congratulate all the entrants and hope the winners enjoy celebrating with a taste of locally produced and award winning beer.”

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

• We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.