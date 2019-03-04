Sunderland’s Hays Travel makes list of 100 Best Companies in UK

Sunderland’s Hays Travel has been recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 employers.

The list is put together by employee engagement specialists Best Companies, who survey an organisation’s workforce to examine the ins-and-outs of company life to reveal how employees really perceive their work environment.

At Hays, making sure that our staff feel rewarded, engaged and motivated is a priority and we work really hard to achieve this for everyone, whether they be first year apprentices or senior managers. Helen Liddle

Hays Travel retail and training director Jane Schumm, was over the moon with the win: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been named as one of the Sunday Times’ Best Companies to Work For in the UK,” she said.

“The company would be nothing without its amazing team, so I am thrilled that we are recognised as having a happy and motivated workforce.”

Head of HR Helen Liddle added: “I am so proud that we have yet again made it into the Best Companies to Work For list. At Hays, making sure that our staff feel rewarded, engaged and motivated is a priority and we work really hard to achieve this for everyone, whether they be first year apprentices or senior managers.

“To receive external recognition highlighting our employee satisfaction levels as some of the highest in the country is a real achievement.”

Jonathan Austin, CEO & Founder of Best Companies, said: “I would like to congratulate Hays Travel on your achievement.

“Best Companies have been producing the Accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace. Organisations like Hays Travel have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a best company to work for.”

Best Companies have been producing and publishing the Best Companies to Work For lists since 2001 to measure and acknowledge excellence in workplace engagement. Each year hundreds of organisations from a wide range of industries use the employee survey to measure the engagement of their employees.

The responses from these surveys are collated and combined to produce an overall engagement score for each organisation. Only the organisations with the highest level of overall employee engagement qualify for the final list.