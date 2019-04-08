Sunderland’s E-volve Centre clix with James

A company revolutionising the way the housebuilding and construction industry handles customer aftercare had put down its foundations in Sunderland.

Specialists in the housing and construction sector, clixifix ® has developed a web-based defect and repair platform enabling the whole construction delivery team to collaborate on snagging, reported defects, customer queries and aftercare conversations.

I studied in Sunderland and I live in Sunderland, so it’s fantastic to have our HQ in a city which has already given me so much. James Farrell

Clixifix ® was born out of a North East construction firm, Partner Construction in 2012, with just one employee. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, with many leading new build developers and construction companies successfully implementing the platform.

The firm, which employs 10 people and plans to recruit a further five, recently moved into new offices at the E-volve Business Centre at Rainton Bridge.

Co-Founder and Managing Director James Farrell said: “We are so excited to have our base in Sunderland, the home of so many exciting new software and tech start-ups.

“E-volve Business Centre has it all; the location is perfect and its reputation as a place for nurturing innovation grows by the day.”

“We have so many ideas, the challenge we are facing currently is which idea to focus on first.

“With such a great team, I know we can deliver, it’s a really exciting phase for all of us here at clixifix ®,” added James.

The goal for the company is to improve communication across the board; team members and sub-contractors receive notifications in real-time, ensuring effective collaboration between all parties.

The platform allows house builders and construction companies to assign defects not only internally but externally to their contractors. This provides aftercare teams a means for tracking defects more readily, resulting in better communication, streamlined processes and accurate reporting data.

Sunderland City Council Chief Executive, Patrick Melia, said: “clixifix® has harnessed technology to overcome an issue that has existed for as long as houses have been built.

“The firm is already making waves across the housebuilding industry as its reputation grows.”