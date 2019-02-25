Sunderland’s Code holds National Apprenticeship Week open day to tech giants of the future

Digital apprenticeship provider Code will celebrate National Apprenticeship Week with an opening evening next week.

‘Let’s Get Digital: Apprenticeship Open Evening’, on Thursday, March 7, will feature talks from business leaders and trainers from Code, sharing their expertise to give prospective apprentices a taste of how important digital skills are now and in the future; as well as open group discussions and one-to-one advice for those considering their career options.

The event will promote the best of quality digital apprenticeships, alongside the government’s recent FireItUp campaign which shines a light on the huge variety of apprenticeship options available for all ages and backgrounds.

Simon Howatson, Code founder and CEO, said: “I want the young people of this region to see that there are lots of fantastic employers out there who are willing to invest in growing digital talent.

“There is a huge demand from business for digital skills and we provide a vital service in introducing talented apprentices to businesses and providing the training needed to ensure they can add value and kickstart their digital careers.

“I know we have a wealth of incredible talent in the North East and I hope this event will help inspire some of them to start their journey towards developing their digital skills for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Last year, global consultancy firm Accenture claimed that the Digital Skills Gap could cost the UK Economy £141.5 billion in GDP Growth. The North East tech sector is growing faster than the rest of the economy but the digital skills gap is still a risk to economic growth in the region.

Jack Deverson, MD of Evidence Based Education, said: “I have recently moved my business to Sunderland as it is a fantastic area for digital skills.

“I decided to work with Code to help me to recruit apprentices passionate about digital skills to grow the future leaders in my company. My business has grown year on year, but digital skills will be crucial to keep this momentum going.”

To book a place at this ticketed event, which takes place from 6pm-7.30pm at Bridge House, Bridge Street, Sunderland, call (0191) 2493805 or visit Eventbrite.