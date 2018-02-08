Sunderland’s cleanest takeaways revealed: 30 businesses with five-star food hygiene ratings from P-Y

Have your say

These are the cleanest takeaways in town, according to their food hygiene ratings.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

A five-star rating means “very good”, a four-star rating means “good” and a three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”.

A zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary” and a one-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

Last week, we revealed the 13 Sunderland businesses with a one-star food hygiene ratings.

Now, we’ve looked at all those with a five-star ratings - and we’re pleased to report there are many more of these.

So many, in fact, we’ve had to split them up into batches.

These are the 30 in alphabetical order, from P-Y.

So far this week, we have featured the 36 businesses with five-star food hygiene from A-D, the 29 businesses from E-K and the 26 businesses from J-O.

Today’s gallery is the final one in this week’s series.

Inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The condition of the structure of the buildings

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk.