Sunderland’s cleanest takeaways revealed: 26 businesses with five-star food hygiene ratings, from J to O

These are the cleanest takeaways in town, according to their food hygiene ratings

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

A five-star rating means “very good”, a four-star rating means “good” and a three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”.

A zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary” and a one-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

Now, we’ve looked at all those with a five-star ratings - and we’re pleased to report there are many more of these.

So many, in fact, we’ve had to split them up into batches.

Inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The condition of the structure of the buildings

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk