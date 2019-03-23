Sunderland’s £1.4 million plans take float with coastal fund cash boost

A £1.4 million project to transform seafront spots into places to do Sunderland proud has been given a major cash boost.

Under proposals, under-used and historic buildings along the Seaburn and Roker promenade will be turned into new spaces for creative and tourist businesses.

An artist's impression of how a former toilet block in Roker could look as part of the project.

A former toilet block at Roker, along with the former Bay Shelter and the old tram shelter at Seaburn into cafés and restaurants, have been earmarked for redevelopment.

Sunderland City Council also wants to build a dozen beach huts just north of Fat Buddha and plans to upgrade the infrastructure of Seaburn Camp to make it better for touring caravans.

It has been awarded £820,000 from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund, which is pumping almost £2.7 million to the North East in its latest round of grants which aim to develop and improve tourist attractions, create jobs and promote socio-economic growth.

The East Durham coast will also benefit, with £1.325 million awarded towards a £2.23 million project to create a visitor and events centre at Crimdon Beach.

The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future. James Brokenshire

Project leaders at Durham County Council aim to make it a hub for volunteers, health and education projects and be an information point for visitors to the Durham Heritage Coast.

The Government has said the cash will help shore up preparations for Brexit and support the economy after the UK leaves the European Union.

Nationally, £36 million has been allocated to help coastal communities, with innovative businesses, historic buildings, new museums and the restoration of much-loved coastal heritage sites among those receiving a windfall.

The region’s projects, which also includes a bird sculpture trail in Amble, are forecast to collectively support 290 jobs, and attract up to £1.5 million in additional investment from the public and private sectors.

The the Bay shelter could look as part of the seafront plans.

This latest investment represents awards from the fifth round of the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund and the third phase of the Coastal Revival Fund in 2018/19.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire MP said: “I am determined to support investment and development of our coastal communities across the North East and create an economy that works for everyone as we prepare for Brexit and beyond.

“All of the ambitious projects receiving funding today were designed and developed by local people who know what will make the biggest difference to their areas.

“The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future.”

The scheme will see a series of businesses launched along the Roker and Seaburn seafront.

Northern Powerhouse and Coastal Communities Minister, Jake Berry MP added: “This is an investment in the future of the Northern Powerhouse and our coastal communities which builds on their rich heritage and huge potential.

“The world-class attractions and innovative businesses supported by the Coastal Community Fund and the Coastal Revival Fund will increase tourism, encourage investment and ensure people thrive up and down the Great British Coast.”

The Government says today’s investment in coastal communities builds on its “commitment to ensure people have the opportunities to prosper no matter where they live.”

It recently announced the North East will receive at least £105 million from the new Stronger Towns Fund, a £1.6 billion investment which will enable new Town Deals across England, and the delivery of locally led projects creating new jobs, providing further training and boosting local growth.



The latest funding in the Coastal Revival Fund will see almost £136,000 allocated in the region,

The Friends of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool have been awarded £46,800 towards the restoration of the pool while essential repairs to Redcar’s St Germain’s Tower will be helped with £43,238 of funding.