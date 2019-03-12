Sunderland MP pledges support for 250 Nissan Infiniti workers after 'hugely disappointing' news production on models will end in Wearside

A Sunderland MP has vowed to fight for around 250 employees working on Nissan's Infiniti brand after the 'hugely disappointing' news production on the models in Wearside will end.

The car manufacturing giant announced today it is to stop producing its Infiniti vehicles in Sunderland this year as part of a withdrawal from Western Europe by early 2020.

Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson today vowed to fight for the workers and continue to raise concerns over the impact of Brexit and diesel vehicle issues on car manufacturing in the city and the UK as a whole.

She said: ’Any announcement such as this is hugely disappointing.

"I have spoken to Nissan about these changes, and understand that they are a result of poor sales throughout Western Europe of the Infinity models which struggle to compete with other premium cars in Europe.

"I was assured that this announcement is not a reflection on the performance of the plant, nor related to the recent X-Trail decision.

"Currently 250 employees work on the Infiniti models but Nissan have confirmed that efforts will be made to ensure any job losses are kept to an absolute minimum and I will be liaising with the unions in order to support where possible and if required."

It comes after Nissan's announcement last month that the new X-Trail model will not be built in Sunderland, citing "business reasons" affected by rules on diesel engines and reduced sales.



Concerns have also been mounting over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the operation in Sunderland, which is the UK's biggest car manufacturing plant.

Mrs Hodgson said; "These are uncertain times for the automotive industry and I will continue to raise the concerns I have around Brexit and the move away from diesel with the Government.’’