‘Sunderland is well and truly open for business’ – Creo on why the Echo’s Portfolio Awards are ‘vitally important’ for city

A Portfolio Awards sponsor has hailed the competition as “vitally important” for Sunderland.

Louise Bradford, managing director of Creo Communications, spoke out on the impact that the awards has on businesses in the city.

Creo is one of the fantastic backers of this year’s search for the best in business.

Louise added: “It’s always a pleasure to be associated with The Sunderland Echo’s Portfolio Awards.

“Sunderland is home to some of the most innovative companies that are doing fantastic, and often trail-blazing, work.

“The recognition these awards provide to teams that, for the other 364 days of the year quietly go about their business, is not only good for the companies themselves, but is vitally important for the city.

“Through these awards, the Echo champions our talent and is sending a clear message to people from here and beyond – Sunderland is a city that is well and truly open for business.”

Creo is a success story in itself and Louise added: “As a company that was founded in Sunderland; that is proud to call the city its home; and that works hard to help showcase the achievements of its clients, Creo is immensely proud to support these awards.”

Creo was founded in 2014 by Louise and has seen successive years of growth, winning a host of new clients and expanding its team.

Creo operates across a range of sectors, with both business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients. The company boasts a client portfolio that includes leading lights in the automotive and manufacturing industries, as well as public and third-sector organisations, and innovative tech and digital start-ups.

With clients including Komatsu, Unipres, Invest North East England, the Department for International Trade, NHS England and Age UK, Creo combines its regional-roots with a national outlook to offer the best level of support possible to its clients.

The company creates communications campaigns, covering public relations, social media and content creation and has expanded its service offering into website design, video development and creative to go the ‘extra mile’ for its clients. Now a seven-strong team, Creo offers fresh thinking and bright ideas from its base in the city’s Software Centre.

Once again, we want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves - in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

Another sponsor, BIC, is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.