Sunderland funeral director ‘secures long-term future’ with new deal

The founder of a Sunderland funeral director has announced plans which he says will secure the business’ long-term future and growth.

John G Hogg Funeral Directors have been providing professional and personal care as a family run funeral director for the last 26 years.

The business will open a new chapter in its history when it teams up with Funeral Partners, a leading UK network of funeral directors.

The funeral directors will continue to be run by John Hogg who founded the business over 26 years ago, assisted by funeral directors Claire Ward, Stephen Martin and John Hogg Jnr., son of the founder, together with a dedicated team of supporting staff who have been with John for several years.

Sunderland-born and bred, John Hogg Snr joined the funeral profession from leaving school, establishing his own business in Hendon in 1992.

In his first year he carried out very few funerals, building up his reputation and business to now look after hundreds of client families every year.

He opened his second branch in Pallion in 1996 and a Farringdon branch in 2003.

John Jnr joined his father in the business on leaving school in 2005.

John Hogg Snr. says that the relationship with Funeral Partners will be the next exciting phase in the company’s growth.

“We will be working with the support of Funeral Partners, but locally there will be no change to how we operate,” he said.

“We will continue to be run by the same family members - John, Claire, Stephen and John Jnr, and all the staff, will still be available to care for the needs of the bereaved when called upon.

“This new relationship will allow further investment and growth in John G Hogg Funeral Directors to secure the long-term future of the business and create further employment opportunities for local people.”

John Snr stressed that the quality and the standard of care which the Hogg family have worked hard to maintain over the last 26 years would remain the business’ highest priority.

“People rely upon us at very difficult times in their lives and we take this responsibility very seriously,” he said.

“As a local family, our roots are firmly grounded in this region and we aim to continue to look after the needs of the communities we serve for many years to come.”